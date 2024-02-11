"It's over for them," "IYO SKY needs to run" - WWE fans react to 4-time champion's shocking turn after nearly two years

One of WWE's biggest storylines heading into WrestleMania XL revolves around Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley and Damage CTRL on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, fans reacted to a four-time champion's shocking return after nearly two years.

Last year, Dakota Kai suffered an ACL tear during a tag team match alongside Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action since May 2023 but has contributed to the group as an on-screen personality following WWE SummerSlam 2023.

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Dakota Kai got physical inside the squared circle when she shockingly sided with Bayley and took out the heinous faction with a steel chair. Fans reacted to the segment, and Kai's face turn for the first time in nearly two years.

Check out some reactions below:

The face turn came as a shocking yet pleasant surprise as many fans initially thought that Dakota Kai was the mastermind behind the whole thing and would side with IYO SKY after she gets cleared to compete.

It will be interesting to see how Kai and Bayley will deal with the faction heading into WrestleMania XL.

Dakota Kai initially wanted 31-year-old WWE star to join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL dominated the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown after Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the faction and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. However, the group initially started with three stars on Monday Night RAW.

Moreover, the trio struggled to climb to the top of the card as Bayley constantly lost to Bianca Belair. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Dakota Kai revealed that she initially wanted Alba Fyre to join the group during their run on Monday Night RAW.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that," said Kai.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, as Fyre was on the developmental brand at the time. It will be interesting to see the role Dakota Kai plays in the upcoming storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Do you think Dakota Kai will turn on Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below.