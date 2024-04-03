"It’s time to finally crown me" - 36-year-old WWE star vows to become champion on WrestleMania XL weekend

WWE WrestleMania XL will host some big championship matches this weekend. A 36-year-old star wants to win his first championship in the Stamford-based company this week. That would be Dijak.

WrestleMania XL will be hosted over two nights in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Before the mega event, fans will be witnessing NXT Stand & Deliver, which will host some entertaining matches.

Dijak will be one of the competitors who will get a chance to win his first title in the Stamford-based company at the show. The 36-year-old star will challenge Oba Femi and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship.

Dijak has been around in the Stamford-based company for over seven years, but the big man has failed to feature in any match during WrestleMania weekend for WWE. The latest edition of NXT saw him send a message to Oba Femi and Josh Briggs ahead of their highly anticipated contest.

"So, let me tell you a story about my WWE career. I was thinking about this earlier. This weekend is WrestleMania weekend. I’ve been here for seven of those, if you can believe it. Guess how many of these weekends I’ve been featured on a premium live event, Mr. PLE himself? Did you guess zero? Guess the answer’s zero, if you can believe that. In 2020, I was supposed to be on my first, but that got canceled due to the pandemic,” Dijak said. [0:01 - 0:28]

Dijak added that he was among the biggest names in WWE who had not won a title. It was something he was looking to change at NXT Stand & Deliver this weekend.

“This match isn’t just the biggest match physically of the entire weekend. No, it’s the biggest match of my entire career. It’s been kind of a long career. I’m the greatest professional wrestler that’s never held a championship in this company’s history since Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. Think about that. All I need is this one. This Saturday, at Stand & Deliver, it’s time to finally crown me," Dijak said. [0:30 - 1:12] [H/T Fightful]

Many fans will be hoping to see Dijak leave Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the NXT North American Championship around his waist.

WWE will host many big matches at WrestleMania XL

The biggest match scheduled for Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL will see The Rock and Roman Reigns team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a headlining match. Fans will also see Becky Lynch challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship on the same night.

Night Two of The Show of Shows will feature a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. This match will be followed up by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contest between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Bayley will also challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship on the show. It will be exciting to see the outcomes of the exciting matches scheduled for The Show of Shows.

