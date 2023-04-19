"It's time for new stars and stables," "WarGames" - WWE Universe believes top stable could be the one to end The Bloodline

The Bloodline has dominated WWE for nearly two years, with Roman Reigns as the world champion and The Usos as the tag team champions. Unfortunately, the stable has gotten weak over the past few months, and fans believe the end is near for the group once they go up against The Judgment Day.

Last year, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline, which made the group the most dominant stable in the company's history in decades. Since the departure of the Honorary Uce, the stable has not been the same, and the general consensus is that the faction has grown stale.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has risen once again to new heights at WrestleMania 39, and Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion. After last night's interaction, fans believe the two stables should go head-to-head, which could lead to the end of The Bloodline.

Check out some of the reactions:

I am the life @Iamthelife11 @reigns_era Judgement day needs one more person to join to even the odds with the bloodline so some one Can take down roman regin. @reigns_era Judgement day needs one more person to join to even the odds with the bloodline so some one Can take down roman regin.

UT JAN @Ney_Afg_163 @reigns_era I see them moving to SmackDown in the WWE Draft so why not... @reigns_era I see them moving to SmackDown in the WWE Draft so why not...

Tahsin Iqbal Ayon @TahsinIqbalAyon

Balor vs Roman for the undisputed titles

Mami vs Solo for the SD women's title @reigns_era Uson vs ConDom and PriestBalor vs Roman for the undisputed titlesMami vs Solo for the SD women's title @reigns_era Uson vs ConDom and PriestBalor vs Roman for the undisputed titlesMami vs Solo for the SD women's title

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 @reigns_era They can finally end The Bloodline. It's time for new stables and stars in WWE @reigns_era They can finally end The Bloodline. It's time for new stables and stars in WWE 🙌

Susan @SusanfromMI @reigns_era A much better storyline to have JD against them instead. @reigns_era A much better storyline to have JD against them instead.

Bob Johnson @BobJohn98473388 @reigns_era If/when judgement day adds another member they should do this for war games @reigns_era If/when judgement day adds another member they should do this for war games

Kenta Thuesen @kenta_thuesen @reigns_era Why not have a trios tag team match between them?That would be awesome! @reigns_era Why not have a trios tag team match between them?That would be awesome!

There were reports regarding The Judgment Day moving to the blue brand during the draft. If the stable moves to Friday Nights, there is a high possibility of going up against the most dominant stable in the company's history.

The Bloodline will go up against current rivals at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited once again after they failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and Elimination Chamber 2023, respectively.

The two immediately went after The Usos and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in order to end the stable by taking away its power. The two were successful in beating The Usos and winning the titles at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle made his long-awaited return to the company and attacked Solo Sikoa, who put him on the shelf months ago. The two had a match on SmackDown, which was won by The Enforcer.

Last night, WWE announced that the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle will face Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Usos in a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash 2023.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

