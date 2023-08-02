"It's time to put the beast to bed" - Cody Rhodes' family member makes bold SummerSlam prediction (Exclusive)

Teil Runnels is rooting for her brother, Cody Rhodes, to defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023, though she's aware it won't be an easy ride for him.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate have been at loggerheads for nearly four months and are tied in one-on-one competition. A rubber match between them is set to go down between them at SummerSlam this weekend.

Though it was initially rumored to be contested under a stipulation, it was later revealed to be a regular encounter. That said, fans expect Cody and Lesnar to push each other to the limits in front of a sold-out Detroit crowd.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Runnels, predicted that her brother could win at SummerSlam. However, she acknowledged that Brock Lesnar is sure to give Cody a tough time.

"I hope Cody's gonna take this one, but I don't think it'll be easy for him. Brock certainly looked like he was on a mission for pain on Monday Night RAW this week. But I'm always rooting for Cody and I think that it's time to put the beast to bed," said Teil Runnels. [0:11 - 0:28]

Bill Apter thinks WWE could book a controversial ending to Cody Rhodes' match at SummerSlam

On a recent edition of Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter shared his take on what could go down during Cody and Brock Lesnar's showdown this Saturday night.

The wrestling veteran believes though The American Nightmare is likely to emerge victorious, WWE could book a controversial ending to keep Lesnar strong.

"Cody's gonna win and it's not gonna be the end of the story. But it's gonna be some sort of controversial ending. Not gonna be one where Brock Lesnar is gonna be left looking bad inside the ring. There's gonna be some sort of stipulation that gonna be in there in the special match, whatever it's gonna be. But I think Cody Rhodes is gonna come out victorious in this one," said Bill Apter.

This trilogy is going to be beautiful. "Cody vs Brock needs a stipulation" BROCK LESNAR IS THE STIPULATION.This trilogy is going to be beautiful. pic.twitter.com/CSpL4CEBFB

Regardless of who wins, fans can be assured of an edge-of-the-seat and thrilling affair when Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar take to the ring on August 5th.

