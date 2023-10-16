"It's time for The Man to come around" - WWE Universe wants Becky Lynch to go after top star at WrestleMania 40

Becky Lynch became the NXT Women's Champion after a standout rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the better part of 2023. The wrestling world is convinced that come WrestleMania season, there is only one name who should stand opposite The Man. Her potential rival is also a titleholder at present.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is deemed the most important female superstar of 2023 after a career-defining run with The Judgment Day. She stole the show on The Grandest Stage and is still running roughshod through the division alongside her stablemates.

When brought up by Roman Reigns SZN on Twitter/X who Mami should face at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, most of the votes went to one name: Becky Lynch. The viewers predict that the latter will challenge Ripley, as it would be a fresh feud and also the most logical blockbuster showdown.

Expand Tweet

Check out some interesting reactions below:

The WWE Universe predicts Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 40 opponent

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have already teased a future match in December 2022 on WWE RAW. It's an inevitable contest that might as well be the one that is booked for the Show of Shows in 2024. It remains to be seen whether either woman will hold onto their respective belts until then.

Rhea Ripley invites Becky Lynch to challenge her for WWE WrestleMania

When The Judgment Day star flew to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle, she was asked by India Today about a potential title contest against Becky Lynch. The Women's World Champion disclosed that she expects a "huge challenge" from The Man.

Furthermore, she praised the Irish star for what the latter was able to accomplish over the last few years, calling her a future WWE Hall of Famer. However, Ripley also addressed the prospect of herself vs. Lynch at WrestleMania 40:

"I would like to see what the outcome would be," recalling their NXT encounter many years ago which ended with no clear winner. "I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge. But at the same time, I feel like she doesn't exactly know what Mami is capable of." [H/T: India Today]

She went on:

"And like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte [Flair] underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I'm not. I'm a completely different animal. I'm a monster these days. I'm a nightmare. I'm an Eradicator. And it's me and Becky. I'm just saying Mami is gonna end up on top, just like she always does," said Ripley.

The first woman to close out WrestleMania and win the contest against the most over WWE star of the women's division today is a surefire sell. Is Lincoln Financial Field in 2024 going to be the location for their first-time-ever contest?

Do you feel Becky Lynch is the right opponent for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, or is there someone else you have in mind? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage