"It's time" - WWE Hall of Famer agrees with AJ Styles' decision to retire

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that he agreed with AJ Styles' plan to retire from in-ring competition next year. The former TNA star battled John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 this past Saturday night but came up short in the match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Styles' decision to retire next year. He claimed that it was time for Styles to walk away from the ring and praised him for having a lengthy career.

“Okay, you know what? It’s time to wrap it up. It is. It’s time. For him to have lasted this long, props. It’s time to wrap it up, man, and live on the fruits of the labor. Seriously, he doesn’t have to do anything ever again," said Booker T.

The legend also suggested that Styles would have a job in the wrestling business once he retired.

“So when he retires, he’s still going to have a job doing something in this business, I would imagine, just because he’s one of those great minds that this business definitely can utilize," he added. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

You can check out the video below:

AJ Styles has failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio twice in recent months. He lost to Dirty Dom at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and was then defeated in their rematch on the September 1 edition of RAW.

Ex-WWE employee claims AJ Styles is tired of fighting the system

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that AJ Styles was tired of "fighting the system" in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that AJ Styles was a proud man but may have lost the will to push back against the company. He stated that the 48-year-old may just be collecting a paycheck as his in-ring career winds down.

"Yeah, I mean, AJ is a very, very proud guy and a very hard worker. But you know, it just comes to the point, like you get to the point of just, you get tired of fighting the system. You just do there. There just comes a point where it's pointless. So it's okay, bro, whatever. I am just going to work and I am gonna do the best I can and I am gonna earn my paycheck," said Russo.

WWE @WWE "In 2026, I will retire." AJ Styles confirms that his in ring career will end next year. 😮‍💨

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for AJ Styles following his loss to John Cena at Crown Jewel.

