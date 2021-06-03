"It's trash" - CM Punk on why wrestling fans still watch WWE

For CM Punk, professional wrestling can be related to watching a movie. In the case of WWE? It's a terrible movie.

In light of the latest round of WWE releases, Jon Squires of the horror website Bloody Disgusting tweeted that the company has consistently bummed him out over the last few years because they have some of the greatest talents in the world but don't understand how to use any of them. CM Punk saw the tweet and replied, giving his thoughts on exactly what's wrong with the current WWE product, and he didn't sugarcoat it at all.

"It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. *shrugging emoji*," CM Punk tweeted.

It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021

CM Punk isn't pulling any punches regarding the current WWE product

With CM Punk feeling this way, it's no surprise that he's never entertained the idea of returning to WWE after departing the company back in January of 2014.

There's no question that there are problems with the current WWE product, but it doesn't seem like those issues will be corrected anytime soon. Earlier today, CM Punk may have implied that he believes Vince McMahon is gearing up to sell WWE.

Even if WWE is eventually sold, there's still a good chance that the current team in charge would continue to run the day-to-day operations for the company. Much like when the UFC was sold in 2016, Dana White remained the President, and it was business as usual, even under a new owner.

Dana White and Vince McMahon are good friends, so you have to believe that McMahon would be looking for a similar deal. At the end of the day, professional wrestling is just like the movies in CM Punk's mind. Good or bad, their fans will still watch.

What do you make of CM Punk's comments? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush