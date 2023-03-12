"It's true, darn true" – Mick Foley confirms rumor about WWE legend The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently addressed a long-standing rumor about The Undertaker.

It has been widely speculated for many years that the man behind the menacing persona, Mark Calaway, is afraid of cucumbers. WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard once recalled how Owen Hart infuriated The Phenom by putting cucumbers in his iced tea without him knowing.

Foley spoke on the latest episode of his podcast about The Undertaker's former on-screen manager Paul Bearer. Discussing Bearer as a person behind the scenes, he confirmed stories about his fellow Hall of Famer's issue with cucumbers:

"Paul was the only guy who could make The Undertaker laugh, break character," Foley said. "I don't know if we're allowed to talk about the C word – cucumber – here. I can say I was witness to it, and it's true, darn true." [1:26:08 – 1:26:27]

The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, revealed in 2022 that her husband "ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick." From that day on, he strongly disliked the food.

Mick Foley on Paul Bearer pranking The Undertaker

In the 1990s, Mick Foley worked with The Undertaker more times than any other WWE Superstar. Paul Bearer managed both men during their memorable feud.

Foley said Bearer once hid a slice of cucumber under his tongue and revealed it to The Deadman when they entered the ring:

"I couldn't figure out what Paul was doing because he wasn't talking on the way to the ring, and the reason he wasn't talking is because he had a slice of cucumber on his tongue, and as soon as The Undertaker hit the ring, Paul opened up his mouth and sticks out his tongue and The Undertaker starts [retching]." [1:26:28 – 1:26:48]

Foley compared The Undertaker to comic-book character Superman. He jokingly added that if Kryptonite causes weakness to Superman, the same can be said for his former in-ring rival and cucumbers.

