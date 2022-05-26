Michelle McCool explains surprising reason why The Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker fears no man, but he does apparently fear cucumbers.

The Deadman has been placed on a pedestal by the WWE Universe for years. But weird fears and phobias such as this only further humanize The Phenom.

On the latest episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Michelle McCool spoke in-depth about her husband's fear of the cucumber.

“We can’t even have one in the room,” Michelle McCool said. “Every birthday, [daughter] Kaia gets cucumbers. She’ll like put them under his pillow, she’ll put them in his car. Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it. He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick, and ever since then, it was just game over.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Owen Hart used to prank The Undertaker with cucumbers

While the news of The Undertaker's feud with cucumbers is likely new to many, it's apparently been going on for quite some time.

On an old episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, a story was told about how the late, great Owen Hart used to prank The Deadman with cucumbers backstage and in the ring.

"Owen put cucumbers in the bottom of the iced tea so that when Taker drank the tea and drank it back, he didn’t realize the cucumbers were in there until it was looking at his face," Bruce Prichard said. "Sometimes Owen would hide them in his tights and then put them in Taker’s face during a headlock. It was always fun to place cucumbers in odd places for Taker. Just like a cucumber on top of his bag would freak him out."

What are your thoughts on The Deadman having heat with cucumbers? Is this something that's shocking to you? It would certainly be interesting for someone to ask The Undertaker about this in the future so he can go in-depth about what his issue is with this piece of fruit.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Can you relate to The Undertaker's fear of cucumbers? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku