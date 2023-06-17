"It's an ugly F5" - WWE fans think 37-year-old SmackDown star's new finisher is not very exciting

WWE SmackDown hosted several big matches and segments this week. One such match was held between the teams of Karrion Kross & Scarlett and AJ Styles & "Michin" Mia Yim.

Michin’s return has helped The O.C. on SmackDown as she has brought a whole new dimension to the faction. Like Judgment Day, The O.C. is also ready to get into some mixed rivalries.

The Mixed Tag Team Match was set up after Scarlett and Kross attacked The Phenomenal One on last week’s show. It was also Kross’ first match this month. He lost his previous match to Styles on SmackDown in May.

Scarlett and Kross worked well together as heels to keep Styles and Michin down. In the end, The Herald of Doomsday caught Styles with the Kross Jacket before hitting with a new finisher to pick up the win.

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE



#SmackDown #WWE Karrion Kross's new finisher was very impressive, I hope he keeps this one. Karrion Kross's new finisher was very impressive, I hope he keeps this one. #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/LcZehEtgh7

The finisher had too many steps, with Karrion Kross lifting Styles with a pumphandle into powerslam position before dropping him with a face-plant that looked like a modified F5.

WWE fans on Twitter thought that the move was largely unimpressive as it had too many steps.

Check out the reactions below:

RealDrenzz @RealDrenzz @SlappadaBRO_WWE It's an F5 from a powerslam position. Not very exciting. @SlappadaBRO_WWE It's an F5 from a powerslam position. Not very exciting.

🥷🏾 Demigod🤴🏾 @MainEventJMo SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE



#SmackDown #WWE Karrion Kross's new finisher was very impressive, I hope he keeps this one. Karrion Kross's new finisher was very impressive, I hope he keeps this one. #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/LcZehEtgh7 Naw it’s 2 extra imo I’m ngl I thought he was payin homage 2 test at 1st but the transition in2 the F5 type move was extra && unnecessary…I miss wen he used 2 choke mfs out though he need get back 2 that 2 twitter.com/slappadabro_ww… Naw it’s 2 extra imo I’m ngl I thought he was payin homage 2 test at 1st but the transition in2 the F5 type move was extra && unnecessary…I miss wen he used 2 choke mfs out though he need get back 2 that 2 twitter.com/slappadabro_ww…

Rage of Alma @RageofAlma @SlappadaBRO_WWE Its like less impressive F5. Not that great. Very generic big guy move @SlappadaBRO_WWE Its like less impressive F5. Not that great. Very generic big guy move

WWE needs to work hard to rebuild Karrion Kross on SmackDown. He was once an unstoppable force on NXT, but his move to the main roster has been unimpressive.

Even though Scarlett and Kross work well together on-screen, the WWE creative team has failed to build them up as a top threat to the SmackDown roster. It’ll be interesting to see whether their rivalry against AJ Styles and Michin will help them move ahead in the company.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross could never get over with fans

Dutch Mantell knows a lot about WWE and the world of wrestling. He has made some solid predictions in the past, and it looks like he’s made one that could shape the future of Karrion Kross’ career.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran said that The Herald of Doomsday has unimpressive promos. He added that the SmackDown star could never get over with the fans.

"It's horrible. They couldn't get him over. I mean they couldn't get heat on him if they doused him with a gallon of gasoline and threw a match on him. They couldn't get heat on him because he's that type he's got a gimmick, and he's been there a couple of times, right? And they've tried different gimmicks on him. He's just not gonna make it. The girl [Scarlett] has more heat and attention than he has. And they put him on TV," he said.

Kross’ future hangs in the balance as he was recently rehired by the company after being fired not too long ago. WWE needs to give him some top spots on the show to test him out before making a big decision.

Do you think Karrion Kross could never get over with fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes