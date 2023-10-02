Current WWE Superstar Joe Coffey commented on what it's like to be a part of NXT and learn under some of the coaches at the Performance Center.

The 35-year-old star is a member of Gallus, a stable in the developmental brand which includes his brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. He also competed in NXT UK before the brand was shut down. WWE's developmental system has developed a lot of stars, some of whom have headlined WrestleMania and become world champions.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Joe Coffey opened up about his experience in NXT when asked who he'd go to for advice heading into a British Rounds Rules match.

"The coaching, and just sitting under the knowledge tree in NXT, it's unbelievable. Fit Finlay ... is very well versed — this is his style. This is his match. But I'll also go to some of the other guys ... like Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss, who might have a few tricks up their sleeve," said Coffey.

He added:

"Terry [Taylor] has been unbelievable. Just sitting, listening to him talk about the business is enough. ... He's helped me become a better professional — the way my body moves and the way I start thinking about different psychology and stuff like that." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

The current WWE NXT roster is filled with talented stars

Many top superstars on RAW and SmackDown came from NXT, and they went on to attain a lot of success on the main roster. This includes Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and more.

Expand Tweet

The current NXT roster has names such as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, and Tiffany Stratton, all of whom have the potential to become big names on the main roster. They could even become world champions and headline major WWE events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Who's your favorite star in NXT right now? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.