"It's unrealistic" - Gunther shoots down rumored plot twist before WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther believes a massive rumored betrayal is impossible, despite what fans may think.

While the Imperium is certainly a tough stable, things do not always go smoothly within its ranks. For instance, there have been times when Gunther has been disappointed in Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. This has led to some predictions that Ludwig could eventually betray the Imperium leader to gain the Intercontinental title.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Gunther shot down the idea completely, claiming that it was unrealistic. He stated that the two of them were very loyal to each other, considering they had been allies for a long time:

"It's unrealistic, because our relationship is based on loyalty, so that's not gonna happen. I know it's hard to grasp for a lot of people that change their friends like underwear. We sticking together since day one of our careers..." [2:05 onwards]

A WWE veteran has high praise for Gunther

Vince Russo believes that Gunther is even better than Roman Reigns in certain ways despite how talented the Bloodline leader is.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran heaped praise on the Ring General's character work:

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man." [9:40 onward]

As of now, only time will tell how Gunther fares in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will outlast everyone else to win the match.

