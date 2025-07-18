"It's on video" - R-Truth is a liar, says 30-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, was accused of being a liar by none other than Logan Paul. The duo had a chat on Paul's latest backstage WWE vlog and accused each other of lying.
The Maverick occasionally uploads backstage WWE videos on his YouTube vlog. In his latest vlog, he shared a hilarious interaction he had with Truth.
The 30-year-old star told Truth that he has lied in the past and that he has video proof of it. Here's his comment in response to Truth calling him a liar:
"No way! NO WAY! No way! You've lied on my channel. It's on video. We have on video." [4:44-4:50]
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
Watch the full video here.
Logan Paul wasn't told about R-Truth's return
After being released, Truth made a shocking return at Money In The Bank 2025 and attacked John Cena. Logan Paul later talked about the surprise comeback on his IMPAULSIVE podcast and said WWE didn't tell him about it.
“I go through this table, I’m cooked, on the cusp of death. I’m sitting there just selling but not selling because this s**t’s real and it all hurts so bad, but I hit the move so I’m excited. I’m sitting there like basically knocked out, and Cody (Rhodes) and John (Cena) are in the ring, I’m rooting for my guy John, ‘Get us that win John!’ Then dude, out of nowhere comes f**king R-Truth who I thought was fired, I thought the WWE let him go. Also, here’s the thing, no one told me R-Truth was coming, I didn’t even know! So bro, I’m sitting there and he comes back, I’m like, ‘What the f**k is he doing here?’" [H/T WrestleTalk]
Paul and John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso that night following Truth's return. Unfortunately, WWE hasn't done anything of note with the veteran since bringing him back.
Please credit Logan Paul and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article!
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE