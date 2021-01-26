'It's out of this world' - Natalya reveals she saw the 'coolest entrance ever in WWE' on Superstar Spectacle (Exclusive)

WWE is all set to air Superstar Spectacle on India's Republic Day, Jan. 26, 2021. The excitement for the massive event, as you may have imagined, is quite palpable. Ahead of the historic show, Natalya caught up with SK Wrestling's very own Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview.

Natalya opened up on what to expect from Superstar Spectacle during the interview. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said that she was honored to be a part of WWE's Superstar Spectacle project.

Natalya put over the up-and-coming Indian talent and explained that the fans around the world would be pleasantly shocked by what they witness. Natalya also added that the Indian Superstars have a larger than life aura about them, which would make The Great Khali proud.

"This event is going to be huge. It was very cool to be a part of it. I was very honored to be asked to be a part of it. You know, you can expect to see many up-and-coming Indian talent that I think the world is going to be shocked by because I think WWE has been working very closely with the Indian talent and just really trying to cultivate a whole new crop of Superstars, which is exciting. I walked past some of them backstage, and I was like, wow, they are big, they are huge! They have a larger than life feel, and I think The Great Khali would be very proud."

It's really, really cool: Natalya on seeing the best WWE entrance on Superstar Spectacle

Natalya went on to reveal several names that the fans should expect to see on WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Without giving away too many details, the SmackDown Superstar said that the New Day's entrance on Superstar Spectacle is quite possibly the best she has seen in the WWE.

Advertisement

"But you can expect to see one of my favorite people backstage and one of my close friends in my real life, Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boyz, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles, myself, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and many, many more. Drew McIntyre, Ric Flair, it's going to be a really cool, really special event. And I'll tell you, the coolest entrance, maybe the coolest entrance I've ever seen in WWE, expect to see that with New Day. I'm not going to give a spoiler. I'm not going to tell you what it is, but it's out of this world. It's really, really cool. So, expect that."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.