"It's not the WWE anymore" - Released stars make massive revelation

Former WWE Superstars recently gave their thoughts on the Stamford-based promotion's decision to let a veteran like R-Truth leave. The stars in question are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

After performing for World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades, R-Truth was recently released from the company. This came as a huge shock for the fans and the roster, as Truth was one of the most beloved stars in the company.

Now, former OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have provided their opinions on the Stamford-based promotion's controversial decision to release R-Truth. During a recent edition of Talk'n Shop, Anderson said that he believed World Wrestling Entertainment had changed a lot since TKO Group Holdings acquired it.

"It's not the WWE anymore, guys. It's a company called TKO," said Anderson. [From 8:28 - 8:32]

Gallows agreed with his former teammate, saying that he viewed the company as TKO now, instead of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I don't look at WWE as WWE anymore. They're TKO now, and that's great. That's good for them. It's not the same thing," Gallows added. [From 13:10 - 13:18]

Check out the podcast below:

Sheamus believes R-Truth will return to WWE

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus highlighted that R-Truth's release from the Stamford-based promotion was not the end of the road for him.

The Celtic Warrior added that he believed the 53-year-old would return to World Wrestling Entertainment at some point in the future.

"Yeah, it's not the end. It's not the end... so many guys and girls have left and come back. Sometimes it's a bit of a break, and there's no way Truth's not gonna come back at some stage. I'm sure you'll see him again. He's definitely a pillar," he said.

It remains to be seen what R-Truth has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

