Sheamus makes bold prediction on R-Truth's WWE future

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the shocking departure of R-Truth, which was revealed following high-profile losses to John Cena and JC Mateo. Sheamus was one of the many wrestlers who publicly supported Truth following his release, and now the veteran is making a bold prediction on the 53-year-old's future.

Over the years, The Celtic Warrior and R-Truth worked together in many matches. In fact, Sheamus' first main roster outing was a SmackDown dark match loss to the former United States Champion on July 22, 2008.

The Truth will be back in WWE someday, as predicted by the Irish star on The Pat McAfee Show today. During the episode, McAfee wondered if Sheamus thinks most wrestlers know when it's their time to leave or be released from a company, and asked for his thoughts on the overall situation. The former four-time World Champion had nothing but praise for R-Truth and mentioned their 2008 dark match.

"Sometimes people don't know. From a perspective of what we do, it's about entertaining the fans, and like I'm sure [it is in the NFL], fans just see the player interviews and everything, they see what he does on the field, [but our] fans get to know who that person is, they get to fall in love with the character and the personality. Truth is one of the most beloved because he's one of the most entertaining. I had my first dark match against him when I came up. I joined in 2007, 2008 I came up to the road for [a dark match], and R-Truth had just come back. He was with the company, he went to TNA, came back again," Sheamus said.

Sheamus continued:

"We had the dark match, and from then we bonded. That fella would walk in the dressing room, and it's just laughs, he's got a contagious laugh that would light up the room. But you don't, there's no way of knowing, you just gotta go out there and do what you can. Sometimes you can't tell when that time is. [McAfee: a lot of guys come back] They do. [McAfee talked many choices for today's wrestlers including AEW, but there's always a road back to WWE] Yeah, it's not the end. It's not the end... so many guys and girls have left and come back. Sometimes it's a bit of a break, and there's no way Truth's not gonna come back at some stage. I'm sure you'll see him again. He's definitely a pillar."

Sheamus seemed to agree with McAfee on R-Truth being a lock for a future WWE Hall of Fame induction. The former NFL player had also earlier praised Carlito, and like Truth, The Celtic Warrior believes we will see the 46-year-old return again at some point.

The Dublin native reiterated that a wrestler will find their way back to WWE if they want to return, and said a release does not mean the end for anybody.

WWE veterans Sheamus and R-Truth on Celtic Warrior Workouts

Sheamus has filmed 155 episodes of Celtic Warrior Workouts after launching the YouTube channel in November 2017. The Great White hit the gym with R-Truth for the 73rd episode, which featured a discussion on life, injuries, maintaining a hard body, and other topics.

Sheamus currently has 1.14 million subscribers and 576 videos, which have garnered 191,203,881 views. NXT Champion Oba Femi will be the guest on this week's episode, and Ivy Nile was featured before that.

