WWE Universe calls on Oba Femi to end John Cena's career

WWE has booked numerous champion-versus-champion showdowns over the years, often as a dream match or a title unification bout. Oba Femi and John Cena are years apart in their respective careers, but both are holding their own as fighting champions on NXT and the main roster. Femi recently issued a notice to the WWE Universe, and they have responded with a major call to action.

The Bringer of War is 141 days into his first reign as NXT Champion. Heel Cena has been Undisputed Champion for 38 days, and he has a goal of retiring with the title at the end of this year. Both men had big weekends in Tampa as Cena defeated R-Truth in non-title action at SNME, while Femi retained over Myles Borne in a highly-anticipated Battleground match. The 27-year-old took to X today to poll the WWE Universe on who his next victim should be.

"Whose dream's do I kill next?" wrote Oba Femi.

Femi's question for the fans brought dozens of suggestions, but the most requested opponent was Big Match John. There were storyline-appropriate pitches, such as Jasper Troy and Trick Williams, and several names were repeated, such as Killer Kross, AJ Francis, and Seth Rollins. Many fans just want to see the Nigerian grappler run through entire rosters, but countless fans have called on Oba to decimate the 17-time World Champion.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"John Cena on the main roster please @Obaofwwe," wrote another fan.

WWE NXT updated lineup for tonight

NXT will return to the Performance Center in Orlando tonight for Battleground's fallout. Below is the updated lineup:

New TNA World Champion Trick Williams appears Jasper Troy debuts vs. TBA TNA's Mike Santana debuts vs. Tavion Heights Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

Joe Hendry is expected to appear tonight for a follow-up to Battleground. The main event saw the TNA star drop the company's World Championship to Williams, who will be more involved in NXT-TNA moving forward.

