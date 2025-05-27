  • home icon
WWE Universe calls on Oba Femi to end John Cena's career

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 27, 2025 23:30 GMT
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and NXT Champion Oba Femi
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and NXT Champion Oba Femi (Photo Credits: wwe.com)

WWE has booked numerous champion-versus-champion showdowns over the years, often as a dream match or a title unification bout. Oba Femi and John Cena are years apart in their respective careers, but both are holding their own as fighting champions on NXT and the main roster. Femi recently issued a notice to the WWE Universe, and they have responded with a major call to action.

The Bringer of War is 141 days into his first reign as NXT Champion. Heel Cena has been Undisputed Champion for 38 days, and he has a goal of retiring with the title at the end of this year. Both men had big weekends in Tampa as Cena defeated R-Truth in non-title action at SNME, while Femi retained over Myles Borne in a highly-anticipated Battleground match. The 27-year-old took to X today to poll the WWE Universe on who his next victim should be.

"Whose dream's do I kill next?" wrote Oba Femi.
Femi's question for the fans brought dozens of suggestions, but the most requested opponent was Big Match John. There were storyline-appropriate pitches, such as Jasper Troy and Trick Williams, and several names were repeated, such as Killer Kross, AJ Francis, and Seth Rollins. Many fans just want to see the Nigerian grappler run through entire rosters, but countless fans have called on Oba to decimate the 17-time World Champion.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"John Cena on the main roster please @Obaofwwe," wrote another fan.
WWE NXT updated lineup for tonight

NXT will return to the Performance Center in Orlando tonight for Battleground's fallout. Below is the updated lineup:

  1. New TNA World Champion Trick Williams appears
  2. Jasper Troy debuts vs. TBA
  3. TNA's Mike Santana debuts vs. Tavion Heights
  4. Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
  5. North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page
  6. Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne
Joe Hendry is expected to appear tonight for a follow-up to Battleground. The main event saw the TNA star drop the company's World Championship to Williams, who will be more involved in NXT-TNA moving forward.

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

