WWE unveils poster for major event; John Cena announced

The WWE Universe is buzzing over the announcement of another major PLE on the schedule for this year. John Cena is a full-fledged heel in the middle of his retirement run, with a goal of leaving with the Undisputed Championship. The veteran superstar was just confirmed for another blockbuster event.

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its 11th Night of Champions. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The company previously held Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, KSA. The go-home SmackDown episode will also air from Saudi Arabia.

Big Match John has been confirmed for Night of Champions XI. The Undisputed WWE Champion is the only superstar featured on the official promotional poster released for what could be his final appearance in Saudi Arabia, as seen below. The tagline was also revealed, which is also related to Cena's retirement year:

"The Last Time Is Now."

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in January for the first-ever Royal Rumble PLE held in the Kingdom. The date and venue have not been confirmed as of this writing, but Riyadh will be the host city.

John Cena set for Friday's WWE SmackDown

WWE will invade Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN, for Friday's SmackDown. The blue brand will present its fallout from SNME 39 this week and build further to Money in the Bank.

John Cena has been confirmed for this week's SmackDown. The Undisputed Champion is set to appear after he was announced to team with Logan Paul at Money in the Bank against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The match was made at SNME 39 this past weekend. Rhodes is also set to appear on Friday's episode.

Bianca Belair's homecoming return was also announced for Friday's SmackDown in Knoxville. The following Money In the Bank qualifiers were also booked: Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, plus Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More