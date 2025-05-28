WWE NXT Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: TITLE MATCH BREAKS DOWN; GM CAN'T STOP THE CHAOS!! TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS ON THE LINE!!

WWE Battleground has come and gone, and NXT continues an exciting week with two championship bouts! Ricky Saints defends the Men's North American Title against Ethan Page, with the winner taking the title to Worlds Collide! Days after an incredible retention against Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer puts the NXT Women's Championship up against Jacy Jane! All that plus the fallout from the past weekend, including Trick Williams' historic TNA World Championship victory! Read More