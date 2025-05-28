WWE NXT Results, Live Recap, and Highlights: TITLE MATCH BREAKS DOWN; GM CAN'T STOP THE CHAOS!! TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS ON THE LINE!!

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 28, 2025 00:28 GMT

WWE Battleground has come and gone, and NXT continues an exciting week with two championship bouts! Ricky Saints defends the Men's North American Title against Ethan Page, with the winner taking the title to Worlds Collide! Days after an incredible retention against Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer puts the NXT Women's Championship up against Jacy Jane! All that plus the fallout from the past weekend, including Trick Williams' historic TNA World Championship victory!

00:28 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

We see Briggs and Inamura backstage after his return at Battleground. He says he came back for Briggs. He says there's unfinished business bigger than just winning tag team gold. 

Santana enters the ringside area through the crowd.

00:26 (GMT)28 MAY 2025


All Ego is going to rename the title ...

00:25 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Mike Santana makes his official NXT debut next against Tavion Heights. Fatal Influence continues to tease a split as Fallon and Jacy argue over who should have the shot at Stephanie Vaquer. Nyx just stands there.

00:24 (GMT)28 MAY 2025


Will Ava disqualify Ethan Page for wrestling after she said to let them fight??

00:22 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Saints goes for Rochambeau, but Page falls over the rope on the apron. Page snaps the rope around the Saints' throat. He hits a cutter to become the new North American Champion!!
RESULT: ETHAN PAGE defeats Ricky Saints by pin.

GRADE (For Match, B+; for other stuff with security/Ava, D).
The match was great when they were allowed to wrestle instead of getting stopped by random security. They blasted each other with big moves, and since the rules were loosened, everything Page did was legal. As for Ava and the security, their trying to stop them from wrestling made zero sense. If it had been turned into a no-disqualification match, why wasn't the announcement made?

00:19 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Saints fires back, but Page blasts him with a Superkick. He goes for a pop-up powerslam, but Saints counters with a DDT. The champ hits a throw and a reverse DDT for a two-count. Page hits a huge Lariat for another near fall. 

00:16 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

All Ego then hits a cutter on Saints on top of a chair. He waits for Saints to re-enter the ring to hit the Ego's Edge, but Saints kicks out. He rains down punches but the ref pulls him off.

00:13 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

The men start fighting on the barricade, which has been done before, but security PULLS THEM DOWN FOR SOME REASON! What is going on here? They're wrestling.

00:10 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Mike Rome tries to announce both men, but they interrupt him by attacking each other. The ref tells Rome to announce it quickly so they can get to the action. The rivals trade strikes until Saints pulls Page out of the ring. Page drives Saints into the steel steps. He grabs a chair, but security stops him. Security tries to stop them from fighting mid-match for some reason. Ava then comes out for no apparent reason.

00:05 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Ricky Saints defends the North American Title against Ethan Page to kick things off. Extra security is on the ringside for the match.

00:04 (GMT)28 MAY 2025

Fatal Influence is shown entering the building, and Jazmyn Nyx is back after a brief hiatus.
