"It's zero logic" - WWE veteran lashes out over Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the Wyatt Sicks' return on SmackDown. The gothic faction showed up this past week on the blue brand.

The Street Profits were in tag team action against Fraxiom when all hell broke loose. #DIY and Motor City. Machine Guns also got involved, leading to an all-out brawl. Just then, the lights went out, and Uncle Howdy, with the rest of his entourage, showed up. The group laid out the whole division, sending out a strong message as the show went off the air.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the last time the Wyatts were on TV, they lost to the Final Testament. However, the ex-writer was confused as to why the fans were going crazy for them on SmackDown. He mentioned that there was no logic and consistency in WWE's booking.

"Bro, we haven't seen the Wyatt Sicks in God knows how many months. The last time we saw them, they were getting beat. Bo Dallas was on his back, getting pinned. Lights come up, the Wyatt Sicks are in the ring. The place is going nuts. I'm like, bro, you can't even get on their same wavelength. It's zero logic. None." [11:45 onwards]

The Wyatts sent out a strong message to the SmackDown roster with this return this past Friday. It will be interesting to see how WWE follows up with their booking in the coming weeks.

