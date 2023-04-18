"It is a setup"- Fans believe Triple H has a major twist planned for Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 

One of the biggest hardships Triple H has faced as the head of the WWE creative department is Roman Reigns as double world champion, as the Tribal Chief works a very light schedule. However, a few fans believe that the problem could be solved at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Triple H and Co. recently renamed the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia from King and Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions. It was reported that the change took place because of a planned celebration for Reigns, as the megastar will reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion on May 27, the date of the event.

Twitter user @ankitiwf pointed out that Seth Rollins defended both the United States and WWE Championship when he was a double champion in 2015 and that the company could have similar plans in mind for Roman Reigns.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions to the idea:

The Night of Champions events in the past have featured all the championships being defended on the show. With Reigns currently holding both the WWE and Universal titles, this could be a golden opportunity for Triple H to separate the belts.

Shinsuke Nakamura teased going after Roman Reigns' world titles after returning on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over a year, which makes him a marked man. Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently returned on SmackDown, revealed that he is ready to go after the world championship.

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1," said Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Reigns looked set to collide during the latter's early days as the Universal Champion. However, the feud was abruptly dropped. With The King of Strong Style back in action, the two stars have a chance to reignite their rivalry.

Besides Nakamura, many top stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes also have a score to settle with The Tribal Chief. Jey Uso is another performer who could be a viable opponent for the Bloodline leader down the line.

