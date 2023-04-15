43-year old WWE star officially sets sights on Roman Reigns' World Championship titles

Following Roman Reigns' win over Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania, it seemed like The Tribal Chief had overcome his greatest foe. However, challenges still await him, and a certain King of Strong Style wants a shot at the gold.

Shinsuke Nakamura still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline. In January 2021, not long into Roman Reigns' run as the Universal Champion, Nakamura competed in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the title. After putting up a stellar performance, he was ambushed by The Bloodline which resulted in him losing the match. The former Intercontinental Champion did get revenge on Jey Uso but never got the title shot he was robbed of.

Following his return last night, Nakamura has made it evidently clear that he wants gold and will be going after it. Here's what he had to say regarding his goals in an interview after SmackDown went off the air:

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1," said Nakamura.

Check out the entire video down below:

Shinsuke Nakamura on his return to WWE

The King of Strong Style returned to WWE SmackDown last night after being away for a few months. In January, he competed against The Great Muta at Noah's New Year show and was successful. Upon his return, Nakamura defeated Madcap Moss and garnered a strong positive reaction from the crowd. He had this to say after his return:

"I'm glad to be back. I've been to Japan, so I had a great victory against The Great Muta. That was a historical thing in WWE's long history. Then I recharged, I rebooted."

However, before he goes for championship gold, it seems that Nakamura has another challenge ahead of him. Following his match against Madcap Moss, a clip from Scarlett and Kross aired on the titantron hinting at a possible feud between the two.

What are your thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura's return to WWE? Do you want to see him dethrone Roman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

