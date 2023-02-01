"It was a show to make more money" - Vince Russo is not a fan of major WWE event (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that the Hall of Fame ceremony is just another way for WWE to generate more revenue and content.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was first conducted in 1993, with Andre The Giant as the first-ever inductee. The event wasn't conducted from 1997 to 2003, eventually returning in 2004 with more glitz and glam. Since then, it has become a staple of the promotion's annual calendar, held during WrestleMania weekend.

Despite the legacy associated with the event, Vince Russo is not a fan of it. Speaking on Sporyskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer believes the Hall of Fame was just more content for the global juggernaut. Russo thinks the event's whole and sole purpose is to generate more money.

"Bro, I think people have lost sight of this. And this is why whenever anybody brings up the Hall of Fame to me, it's just comical to me. Let's just be honest. The Hall of Fame started because it was more content and another show for WWE to sell to the USA Network. If you remember, prior to that was Slammys. It was a show to make more money. That's all it was, bro. Period, end of story," said Vince Russo. (1:23 - 1:58)

Vince Russo on WWE not having a physical Hall of Fame

Furthermore, the wrestling veteran explained that if WWE took the event seriously, they would have had a physical Hall of Fame as well to celebrate its rich history. Vince Russo feels the global juggernaut only intends to churn out more television content as per what the USA Network pays them.

"It was a television show. It was just an added show. And then it's become what it is today, but I don't know why it's any different because Chris, here's the bottom line. If they took it seriously, there would have been a physical Hall of Fame. It's a televsion show; that's all it is. Whatever USA Network pays them for the two-hour block, three-hour block, that's all it is, bro," added Vince Russo. (2:29 - 2:49)

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, it's safe to say the promotion could soon begin to announce this year's inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on the Hall of Fame ceremony? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

