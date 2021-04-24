"It would have been somebody else" - Jim Ross on if Lita wanted to reject controversial RAW segment

The 'live sex celebration' segment featuring Edge and Lita from a RAW episode in 2006 is widely considered one of the most controversial TV angles in wrestling history.

The risque segment is still talked about to this day and was a topic of discussion during the most recent episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com.

Jim Ross believes the segment between Lita and Edge, which was labeled a 'live sex celebration,' was named inappropriately. He also stated that the angle would have fit better during the Attitude Era. Ross explained:

"I think so. It wasn't appropriately named; it denoted a little darkness. It certainly wasn't family-friendly, but it had to have a different name."

"It was another remnant of the Attitude Era. To me, it was more appropriate for the Attitude Era, if it was appropriate at all, than it was for the Ruthless Aggression at one point in time. But it was good TV, if you liked it, it was good tv, if you didn't like it, it wasn't good tv. It's simply that simple."

Maybe a casual conversation: Jim Ross on Lita's backstage reaction to RAW segment

When asked whether Lita voiced any concerns at being a part of the segment, Jim Ross noted that beyond the 'casual conversation,' the former WWE Women's Champion never outrightly rejected the role.

JR, the Head of Talent Relations at the time, noted that WWE might have chosen someone else in Lita's spot had she turned down the angle.

Advertisement

Jim Ross also added that Lita would not have been forced into doing the segment if she was against it. Jim Ross explained that most WWE wrestlers were afraid to challenge high-ranking officials when it came to booking decisions. This was because they risked losing their push. Ross said:

"Maybe a casual conversation, but nothing to the level of, 'I don't want to do this.' If she had come to me and said, 'I don't want to do this, I refuse to do this. I don't, you know, I'm not comfortable doing it,' then she would not have had to do it. It would have been somebody else. But I think that the precedent of going against the company's booking ideas had a lot of talents uneasy. They didn't want to screw up their push because god******, Conrad, we all know if you don't have a push, you've got nothing."

Edge recently commented on the segment. The Rated R Superstar discussed whether or not it could pass the censorship regulations for present-day WWE programming on NBC's Peacock and other platforms.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.