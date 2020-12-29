"It was something that people just weren’t that interested in" - Bruce Prichard reveals why Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair didn't feud in WWE

Ric Flair first signed with WWE in 1991 after being fired from WCW by Jim Herd. Although Herd vacated the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, Flair brought the belt with him after signing with WWE. Ric Flair had Bobby Heenan with him, proclaiming Flair to be 'The Real World Champion'. Flair went on to win the vacant WWF Championship in the 1992 Royal Rumble match.

Although Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, arguably the biggest stars in pro wrestling at the time, were with WWE (then WWF), we never saw a proper feud between the two.

Bruce Prichard on why Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan didn't click in WWE

Bruce Prichard opened up about why Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair didn't work out in WWE during a recent episode of Something To Wrestle. Prichard said that house shows with Flair and Hogan at the top of the card hadn't done well. He also said that for the WWE audience, Ric Flair wasn't as big a star as he was to WCW fans.:

I do know that the house shows weren’t drawing with Hogan and Flair on top. From all reports, Hulk and Ric did not click in the ring, and it was something that people just weren’t that interested in. A lot of times when someone would come in from WCW and you think, ‘OK, this guy is really over in WCW.’ To the WWE audience, they weren’t over. They didn’t mean as much as they did where they come from, and they had to get over here. Ric came in right on top, and Ric came in kind of positioned as the equal. And the audience wasn’t buying it. H/T: 411Mania

Ric Flair ended up leaving WWE in 1993 and returning to WCW. Flair returned to WWE in 2001 after, following WWE's purchase of WCW earlier on in the year.

You can check out Bruce Prichard's podcast HERE.