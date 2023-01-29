"It sounds like Hollywood to me"- 25-year-old WWE star calls out Brock Lesnar for a No DQ match at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared wrestlers in pro wrestling history.

However, Austin Theory doesn't mind stepping up to the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39.

The previous interactions between Theory and Lesnar have not gone well for the 25-year-old as the former Universal Champion has absolutely demolished him every time. However, Lesnar recently helped the former NXT star retain his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley on RAW.

Speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc ahead of Royal Rumble, Austin Theory stated that he's up for facing Lesnar at the Showcase of Immortals.

"So you're thinking that it's possible me versus Brock Lesnar [at] WrestleMania, is that? You know what? I'll take the challenge. If that's the challenge, I'll take the challenge. Me and Brock Lesnar for the United States championship. It sounds like Hollywood to me."

The current United States Champion fancies the No DQ stipulation if the match is to materialize, stating Lesnar will need all the weapons:

"Definitely no disqualification. Just because, I mean, Brock's definitely gonna need all the weapons he can use. I think that's the stipulation. I think that's all we need."

Both Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory will be a part of the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

Both The Beast Incarnate and Austin Theory will be in action in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. While the 25-year-old made himself available for the marquee battle royal a few weeks back, the former WWE Champion confirmed his participation on SmackDown this week.

The former UFC star was last seen in action at Crown Jewel last year where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a singles match. However, the All Mighty assaulted Lesnar after the bell to lay him out.

The two powerhouses are bound to collide at some point in time during the 30-man battle royal.

Lashley recently sent a message to his fierce rival, clearly miffed about Lesnar costing him the United States Championship on Monday. The two former WWE Champions will have a chance to settle their differences at the company's upcoming premium live event.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are also reported to have brawl at WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see if Theory's recent call-out leads to a change in plans.

