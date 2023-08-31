"It is so very special to me" - RAW star on facing John Cena for the first time in major WWE show next month

John Cena is set to make his in-ring return at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India. One of his opponents, Ludwig Kaiser, has opened up about sharing the ring with him for the first time ever.

The Cenation Leader will team up with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to take on Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a tag team match on September 8. This will be his first match since WrestleMania 39, where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Speaking to KhelNow in a recent interview, Ludwig Kaiser heaped praise on John Cena ahead of their bout at WWE Superstar Spectacle. He added that sharing the ring with the multi-time world champion is a special opportunity for him.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all-time greats. It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself," said Kaiser.

He added:

"Obviously, where I am right now in my career, it couldn’t be better. I am very much the best I have ever been, I have been proving that every time I get on the mat, I get an opportunity to do that. I am very happy about the next opportunity and to step on the mat with one of the absolute greatest of all time.”

John Cena is set to return to WWE on SmackDown this week

For the first time since his shocking appearance at Money in the Bank, the 16-time world champion will make his return to the wrestling juggernaut on SmackDown this week. It hasn't been revealed what he will do or say on the show.

John Cena has also been advertised for additional dates, which means this won't be the only time he'll be appearing on the blue brand.

It'll be interesting to see what takes place on WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

