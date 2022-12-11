"It was his spot; it got taken away from him" - Kurt Angle on Matt Hardy losing his WWE push to former Intercontinental Champion

Matt Hardy has proven to be a credible singles competitor almost everywhere outside WWE, where he didn't always get the creative backing, especially during his early stint. During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle recalled when Matt Hardy lost his WWE push to A-Train during the build-up to Armageddon 2002.

Following his move to the SmackDown brand, Matt Hardy debuted his 'Version 1' gimmick and was amongst the superstars who seemed deserving of a solid solo run. Matt Hardy was originally also scheduled to be part of a big tag team match involving Big Show, Kurt Angle, and Edge heading into Armageddon.

WWE officials, however, made a last-minute call to replace Hardy with A-Train, who stood at 6'7" and had an intimidating look.

Kurt Angle was backstage when WWE ended Matt Hardy's push abruptly, and he revealed that the AEW star was indeed quite upset. The Olympic hero didn't blame Hardy for his reaction, though, and he explained why on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Yes, I knew Matt was upset. I didn't blame him for that. It was supposed to be his spot, and they decided at the last second to put A-Train in that spot. But A-Train was such a great athlete for his size." [34:58 - 35:12]

Kurt Angle even confirmed the rumors surrounding an enraged Matt Hardy wanting to quit the promotion. Hardy was allegedly livid about losing his spot to A-Train and considered walking out of the then-Vince McMahon-led company.

Angle added:

"Yes, I heard he was going to walk out. He was really upset. I understood. I don't blame him for that because it was his spot; it got taken away from him." [35:45 - 35:56]

"He was so polished as a wrestler" - WWE legend Kurt Angle on A-Train (aka Matt Bloom)

The present-day WWE head trainer has donned several monikers during his lengthy in-ring career. Matt Bloom wrestled as Albert, A-Train, and Lord Tensai during his multiple stints in WWE. Moreover, he's been an important member of Triple H's development setup since retiring in 2014.

Kurt Angle worked with Bloom on many occasions and was pleasantly surprised by how well he sold for his opponents during his matches. Despite having a massive frame, A-Train moved well in the ring and developed his skillset by working extensively in Japan.

"He was an incredible big guy, and I remember training with him at the Dory Funk Dojo. The great thing about him was that he not only was a dominating wrestler, he sold the hell out of everything. He was so polished as a wrestler; I absolutely loved working with the guy." [35:13 - 35:38]

