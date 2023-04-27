“It takes a lot to come back full-time” - Released WWE Superstar is open to full-time return under one condition

There have been several returns to WWE as of late, but a former talent might be interested in coming back under the right conditions.

Nia Jax was released by WWE in November 2021. Following her release, Jax stayed out of the spotlight for quite some time before making a surprise appearance as number 30 in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her surprise return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, Jax said ---

“So I had just agreed to do the Rumble, but the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time," Nia Jax admitted. "We know it. It’s not just something like, ‘Oh, hey, I’m gonna hit the gym for a couple months and be in it.’ It’s a whole process, so I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble."

She continued by discussing the emotions she had during her return:

"I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out, and I had Kasama breathing me through it, and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug. So when my music hit, that feeling of like, ‘Oh s**t, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go.’ I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble."

Nia Jax says she would love to return to WWE as long as the people remembered her

While Nia Jax wasn't initially thinking about a full-time return, she admitted the Royal Rumble gave her the bug again, and as long as people remember her, she'd like to return to the company in the future.

Jax mentioned that if she were to return, she'd like to help out anyone she can and add to WWE's evergrowing women's division.

"I was like maybe coming back would be a cool thing. If the people remember me, and the only thing I’d want to do is to come back and help anybody out I could," Nia Jax said. "I would love to add to the division. It would be something that I would love to do. Mickie coming back and Mickie giving me psychology crap that I’ve never known, teaching me things that I never knew and getting in the ring with her, that was something that was so amazing to me in my career that I’m like, if I have any kind of knowledge that people would love to have, I would love to give and whatever I could do. So I don’t know. I don’t know." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Nia Jax's comments? Would you like to see her return to WWE full-time in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

