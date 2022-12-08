"It was both terrifying and painful" - Becky Lynch on insane stunt at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

During the closing moments in the women's WarGames match, Becky Lynch connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel structure to pick up a victory for Team Bianca at WWE Survivor Series.

It was The Man's first match back since WWE SummerSlam. At the Premium Live Event in Nashville, Lynch lost to Bianca Belair and suffered a shoulder injury during the match. Damage CTRL debuted after the bout and attacked Lynch on the following RAW as a way to write her off the TV so she could recover from her injury.

A WarGames match upon returning from injury sounded daunting, but The Man was up for the challenge. Speaking to WWE UK, Becky admitted that she was scared ahead of the painful move:

"It was both terrifying and painful. Even with the nerves, I was like: 'I want something that people can remember from this match'. If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can't half-ass it because then I'm not The Man and I'm not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see."

She noted that while the Leg Drop did hurt to perform, it probably hurt Dakota Kai more:

"I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there's nothing left to do but do it. You can see even when I'm up there there's a moment of hesitation where I have a moment with myself. When I landed, of course it was painful, although I think it might have been a little bit more painful for Dakota Kai."

What does "The Man" mean to Becky Lynch in WWE?

Becky Lynch was a heel entering her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She wasn't "The Man," but instead sported flashy outfits and referred to herself as "Big Time Becks." Lynch turned babyface after losing to The EST and stood by her side when Damage CTRL surrounded her.

Now that The Man has come around again, Becky Lynch disclosed to WWE UK what the moniker means to her now.

"It means doing everything to the absolute best of your ability. Whatever that is, whatever the obstacles are, be that a broken shoulder or, be that trying to juggle parenting on the road while writing a book and doing acting projects. It's a matter of putting everything that you have into what you're doing at that moment. What it means to be The Man has evolved over the years for me. I couldn't be happier at the place that I've arrived at now. I feel more like The Man than I ever have," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch competed in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WWE RAW with a chance to qualify for the #1 contenders match next week. Damage CTRL interfered and attacked The Man.

Alexa Bliss won the match with after hitting Nikki Cross with Twisted Bliss and will battle Bayley next Monday to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

