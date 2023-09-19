It took LA Knight 29 years to get over, says former WWE Champion

A WWE legend has taken a massive shot at LA Knight on his podcast.

Knight has been one of the most over acts on WWE TV for months now. Fans are in absolute awe of him and want the company to strap the rocket on him as soon as possible.

LA Knight recently took a shot at two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on an episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion has now reacted to the jibe with one of his own, directed at Knight. Nash stated on the latest edition of Kliq THIS that it took Knight 29 years to get over.

Check out his full comments below:

"I apologized and people want him to be their chosen one, he can be the chosen one, I have no problem with that. It looked like I took the high road, and he, for some reason, I understand why he did it because he doesn't fu*king know. It took him 29 years to get over, he's going to make mistakes along the way. It wasn't like he had any clear cut pattern or plan to make it besides, Rock and Steve have been gone long enough, he could do their sh*t. I see where he's up for a new contract." [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight's big goal in WWE

Knight recently had a chat with Interstate 70 Sports Media. The WWE Superstar stated that it's important for him to win a championship in the company.

Check out his comment below:

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles."

Knight is 40 years old at the moment and isn't getting any younger. He would love to have the opportunity to work as a main event star for a while before he finally calls it quits.

Drop your reactions to Nash's shot at LA Knight in the comments section below!