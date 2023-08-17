"It was a tough pill to swallow" - Top WWE star says he had trouble with losing to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is still going strong as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents to keep it that way. However, a few came very close to making history and besting the Tribal Chief, especially Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline has been claimed to be one of the most significant pieces of storytelling in WWE in the modern era. The angle took its time to wrap properly but shot Zayn straight into mega-stardom, with many fans hailing him as the final opponent that would mark Roman Reigns' doom.

The current one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came super close to being the one to defeat the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber 2023 finally but unfortunately failed. Many fans were heartbroken by the result as they believed his popularity, and the story called for him to beat Roman Reigns in his hometown.

During the latest episode of the Out of Character podcast, Sami Zayn was asked if it was hard losing to Roman Reigns. The Canadian star responded:

"It was a little hard, you know, if you want the truth. It was a little hard because it's, and I don't think I'm being controversial when saying this, but I'm not the chosen guy, obviously. I've been handed a lot of opportunities and I've delivered on a lot of those opportunities throughout my time in the company and I'm grateful for all of it, but clearly, I mean, I don't think anyone would say like, 'Oh, clearly he was being positioned to be the top guy or to be the most popular guy on the show.' Obviously, that's not the case, and that's fine." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Zayn further went on to say:

"I don't have bad things to say about anything involving that story, but if you're asking me was it a tough pill to swallow to come that close and not quite make it? I'd be lying if I said no, it didn't bother me at all. For sure there was a part of me that had problems digesting that."

Will Sami Zayn get the chance to face Roman Reigns again in WWE?

Sami Zayn has proven himself to be one of the most reliable stars in the company and is currently one of the top babyfaces in the WWE.

The 39-year-old star is currently involved in a heated storyline against Judgment Day with Cody Rhodes and is also holding on to the tag team championships. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has been dealing with a lot of family drama and the collapse of the Bloodline in front of him.

So it seems it's unlikely that the direction these two stars are now headed in will intersect anytime soon. It looks as if, for now, their final match at Night of Champions 2023 as part of two different teams has ended their story.

