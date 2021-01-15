'It would have to be at a value' - Eric Bischoff reveals whether he would manage a Superstar (Exclusive)

More than a booker, Eric Bischoff was also known to be a compelling on-screen character throughout his career. The former WCW Executive sat down for an interview with Riju Dasgupta of SK Wrestling, and Bischoff opened up on the possibility of managing a wrestler.

Eric Bischoff admitted that taking up a managerial role was not something he actively thought about or pursued. The former Executive Director of SmackDown explained that a manager's duties include enhancing a story and creating an energy that helps elevate the emotions portrayed in an angle.

Managers are also there to help with the promo work of a talent who might not be too adept on the microphone.

"No, I haven't really given it any thought. I don't see myself in that kind of role. So, I just don't think about that. For me, the idea of a manager is to be able to be a spokesperson. To be able to go out and tell the story and create the energy and create the emotion that helps the talent, although the talent may be great inside the ring, perhaps the talent is not necessarily the best in terms of microphone skills."

I don't really identify one person: Eric Bischoff, on who he would like to manage

Bischoff added that he'd only consider the option of becoming a manager if there is some value.

Eric Bischoff understands that his microphone skills and the ability to tell a story could be very beneficial for a Superstar. As Bischoff hasn't thought about the role, he didn't have a name to provide.

"So, for me, if I was ever to entertain a role like that, it would have to be at a value. I would be able to bring in some added value and use my abilities on the microphone, my abilities to tell a story to a great talent that possibility doesn't have those skills at that point. Again, I don't think that way, so I don't really identify one person."

If Eric Bischoff does indeed accept the opportunity to become a manager in AEW or WWE, which wrestler should he be paired up with?

