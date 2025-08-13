"It Was a Blow To My Heart" – Vince McMahon Opens Up About Hulk Hogan's Passing

Hulk Hogan's death has been one of the most talked-about topics in the wrestling world in recent weeks. Vince McMahon, The Hulkster's former boss in WWE, recently gave a rare interview about his close friendship with the iconic wrestler.Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. In the 1980s, McMahon presented the two-time WWE Hall of Famer as his star attraction during the early years of WrestleMania.Appearing in the TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, McMahon revealed his initial reaction to the legendary performer's death:&quot;Shock. You just don't think about a family member or someone that close to you, you don't think about them passing away. Terry had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries. I think he had like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something, and he overcame all of that. It was a tremendous shock. It was a blow to my heart.&quot;McMahon also addressed why he allowed Hogan to return to WWE after a racism scandal led to his removal from the Hall of Fame.Vince McMahon viewed Hulk Hogan as a brotherAlthough their working relationship became strained at times, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon were good friends for more than four decades.McMahon acknowledged that he and Hogan sometimes argued over business dealings, but their brotherly bond never went away:&quot;He was a part of my life, a big part of my life. We were brothers to a certain extent. Every now and then, we'd get into a little verbal scrap or something, but it always turned out for the best. We were just so close and enjoyed each other's company so much.&quot;In the same documentary, McMahon gave his honest opinion on WWE fans booing Hogan on the first episode of RAW on Netflix.Please credit TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.