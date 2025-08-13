  • home icon
  "It Was a Blow To My Heart" – Vince McMahon Opens Up About Hulk Hogan's Passing

"It Was a Blow To My Heart" – Vince McMahon Opens Up About Hulk Hogan's Passing

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 13, 2025 15:44 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left) and Vince McMahon (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan's death has been one of the most talked-about topics in the wrestling world in recent weeks. Vince McMahon, The Hulkster's former boss in WWE, recently gave a rare interview about his close friendship with the iconic wrestler.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. In the 1980s, McMahon presented the two-time WWE Hall of Famer as his star attraction during the early years of WrestleMania.

Appearing in the TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan documentary, McMahon revealed his initial reaction to the legendary performer's death:

"Shock. You just don't think about a family member or someone that close to you, you don't think about them passing away. Terry had kicked out, so to speak, of so many surgeries. I think he had like 20 surgeries on his back, plus others on his knees and hip or something, and he overcame all of that. It was a tremendous shock. It was a blow to my heart."
McMahon also addressed why he allowed Hogan to return to WWE after a racism scandal led to his removal from the Hall of Fame.

Vince McMahon viewed Hulk Hogan as a brother

Although their working relationship became strained at times, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon were good friends for more than four decades.

McMahon acknowledged that he and Hogan sometimes argued over business dealings, but their brotherly bond never went away:

"He was a part of my life, a big part of my life. We were brothers to a certain extent. Every now and then, we'd get into a little verbal scrap or something, but it always turned out for the best. We were just so close and enjoyed each other's company so much."

In the same documentary, McMahon gave his honest opinion on WWE fans booing Hogan on the first episode of RAW on Netflix.

Please credit TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
