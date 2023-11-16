"It wasn’t a tough decision" - Nick Aldis comments on his decision to suspend Kevin Owens from WWE

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has commented on his decision to suspend Kevin Owens.

On the blue brand last week, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion gave The Prizefighter permission to take Corey Graves' place in the commentary booth. However, there was one condition. He was not allowed to put his hands on anyone that night. KO broke the rule and got into a brawl with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, which led to his suspension.

During an appearance on the latest edition of The Bump, Nick Aldis stated that suspending Kevin Owens wasn't a tough decision. He admitted that even though the former Universal Champion is a top star in WWE, he has to keep his word.

“It wasn’t a tough decision," said Aldis. "I’m the man who facilitated KO coming to the blue brand. I think he’s one of the very top competitors in the WWE. But I have to stick to my word. As a leader and as an executive, my word is everything. In this business, your word is your bond. That is a mantra as old as the hills in our industry. I told KO earlier in the night, ‘Yes, you can sit in for Corey Graves. But please don’t get physical,'" said Aldis.

He added:

"He didn’t follow through with that, and I had no choice but to follow through with my word, which was, if you do, I have no choice but to suspend you. So he left me no choice. Certainly not a nefarious thing, certainly it a malicious thing. It’s just my word, and my word is my bond, and as a professional, I had no choice." (H/T Fightful)

WWE has plans for Kevin Owens to feud with a current champion

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW back in September, and as a result, Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown.

The two stars didn't get along on the red brand. KO was involved in a tag team with Sami Zayn, but they were split up.

According to BWE, WWE is discussing a potential match between Kevin Owens and current United States Champion Logan Paul. The two stars even had a brief interaction backstage on SmackDown, which could've been a tease for what's to come. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

