"It was wild" - Popular WWE star on sharing the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to WWE was celebrated as the legend appeared on both nights of WrestleMania in Texas. Meanwhile, a popular star spoke about the veteran and his time with him in the ring.

WrestleMania 38 was heavily praised due to Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the ring for the first time in nineteen years. After defeating Kevin Owens, The Texas Rattlesnake Stunned Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee on the event's second night.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory was asked who hit the better Stunner, Kevin Owens or Steve Austin? The star answered the question and compared the moves performed by both.

"You know what? I'll say Kevin Owens because he's got a pretty good stunner. He's quick with it, and he comes out of nowhere. Unfortunately, I've been caught a couple of times with it. Man, you gotta give it to the GOAT, Stone Cold Steve Austin," said Theory. [From 13:50 to 14:00]

He also recalled sharing the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 38.

"I don't know. I remember being in Dallas and looking at the top of the stadium for a good minute. I was, you know, landing on my head. It was wild," said Theory. [From 14:18 to 14:28]

Austin Theory claims he made an impact on top WWE star's Hollywood career

Last year, Austin Theory was ruling the men's division as the United States Champion. He openly challenged John Cena and eventually defeated The Leader of Cenation at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Later, he moved to the tag team division with Grayson Waller after dropping the title to Rey Mysterio. Speaking on Going Ringside, Theory claims that losing to him negatively affected John Cena's Hollywood career.

"I mean, I did help John Cena out a lot with his Hollywood career, you know. I mean, well, actually, it might have went down a little bit, you know, because he showed up on the Grammys naked, he became a mermaid in Barbie, you know, after he lost to WrestleMania to Austin Theory," he said.

The duo were recently crowned the inaugural WWE Tag Team Champions on Friday Night SmackDown.

