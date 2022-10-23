Logan Paul believes he baited Roman Reigns to give him a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The foundations for the pair's match at Crown Jewel were laid last month when The Tribal Chief appeared on Logan's Implausive podcast.

Reigns accused Paul of talking trash after he was on the show, which led to the latter showing up on SmackDown where he was confronted by the Bloodline. The match between the two was later made official by Triple H at a press conference for Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, where he discussed facing The Head of the Table in the 3rd match of his WWE career:

"I'm having a hard time understanding how I got here. I think it falls in line with the way I attack every industry I go into." said Paul. "Like in my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately?' I don't have much patience, I was a social media kid, instant gratification is what I'm used to. I could do all the other stuff and go through the ranks and wrestle little by little and make my way up there, but I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter. So yeah, called out Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match. It worked. Here we are, November 5th, taking on Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It's insane." [0:29 - 1:17]

Roman Reigns' last title defense was at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns is one of the best wrestlers of the current generation and a future Hall of Famer. He is the face of WWE and has held the Universal Championship for over 750 days. While he currently holds both world titles in the company, the SmackDown star's schedule is lighter than ever.

The Tribal Chief was last seen in action at Clash at the Castle, where he defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his coveted title. Solo Sikoa also made his main roster debut that night, helping his cousin in the main event.

While Logan Paul has fared well in both his WWE matches, very few expect him to beat The Head of the Table at Crown Jewel. However, given the uniqueness of the match, it has gained a lot of media interest over time.

