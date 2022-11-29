"It wouldn’t have been the same without you!" Bianca Belair praises fellow WWE star following Survivor Series WarGames

Bianca Belair and her team came out on top against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley over the weekend. The RAW Women's Champion has since sung the praises of a key player at the Premium Live Event.

The EST started the women's WarGames match for her team. She was joined by Dakota Kai, followed by IYO SKY as the heel team had the advantage. Towards the closing moments of the match, the teamwork between Belair and former rival Becky Lynch sealed the deal for the babyfaces. The champion helped lay Kai and SKY on a table, before Lynch performed a leg drop from the top of the cage through the table.

However, it was a WWE star who wasn't in the ring that Belair shared heartfelt words about. Taking to Twitter, The EST sent out a tweet praising the NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor, who announced the WarGames match.

"It wouldn’t have been the same without you! You truly set the tone! Gives me goosebumps every time!"

Alicia Taylor also reflected on the history that she shares in WWE with Bianca Belair, sharing the following after Survivor Series: WarGames:

"Yesss. I’m honored to have shared a few HISTORIC moments with @BiancaBelairWWE"

Many fans who watched Survivor Series: WarGames also shared praise for Alicia Taylor's skills as a ring announce. During her WWE career, Taylor has mainly made appearances in NXT.

Bianca Belair shared a celebratory statement following her team's win at Survivor Series: WarGames

With the support of Becky Lynch, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss, Team Belair won the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series over the weekend.

Bianca Belair displayed pride in her team after the event, and shared the following statement on Twitter:

"Went to WAR with my girls! And we all did what we had to do! So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of. We all went to WAR. #WarGames #SurvivorSeries #ESTofWWE"

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

And we all did what we had to do!



So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of.

We all went to WAR.

Last weekend's WarGames match was the second that Belair competed in during her WWE career. Her first WarGames match was in NXT in 2019, where her team was defeated by Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley, who were two members down following Dakota Kai's attack on Tegan Nox that left her out of action.

What was your favorite match at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend? Sound off in the comments section!

