"It would have to be winning the WWE title" - Drew McIntyre recalls his best moment of 2020

Drew McIntyre has revealed that his best moment of 2020 was when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The victory made this moment special, but the circumstances surrounding it made WrestleMania 36 an unforgettable night for McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre had a long and tumultuous journey to his first reign as the WWE Champion. He won the championship in his second stint with the company after his first run ended with his release. But "The Scottish Psychopath" came back guns blazing, as he won the NXT Championship and the WWE Championship within a four-year period.

In an interview with Priyam Marik of the Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre revealed that winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 was his best moment of 2020. He also claims that the the COVID-19 pandemic made the moment even more remarkable.

"Just because of the gravity of the situation, it would have to be winning the WWE title. And not just because it was the first time I won that title or because I won it at the main event of WrestleMania. But also because of what was going on in the world at the time — the whole world had shut down, COVID was at its absolute peak, people had no live content to watch except WWE and WrestleMania, and I had that feel-good story right at the end of WrestleMania week, which put a lot of smiles on people’s faces."

WrestleMania 36 was the first of its kind, as fans were not allowed to attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleMania 37 will allow WWE to bring fans back to the show, as the company is trying to figure out the safest way to do so.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship twice in 2020

Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre reigned as the WWE Champion for a few months. But "The King of Claymore Country" entered a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and he lost the title at WWE Hell In a Cell. McIntyre won his championship back just a few weeks later.

He then took Roman Reigns to the limit at WWE Survivor Series in a fantastic main event. In December, McIntyre successfully defended the title at WWE TLC against AJ Styles and Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.

Drew McIntyre is now set to defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble. The Scottish Superstar will be looking to prevent Goldberg from winning his first WWE Championship. (He has held the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship.) McIntyre will also seek to definitively prove that he is a respectful, strong champion that WWE can be proud of.