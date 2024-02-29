"It was written in my contract" - Major star was set to make a million dollars in 2024 before WWE released him

WWE has released several superstars since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of the names were pretty surprising. During a recent interview, Matt Riddle spoke about his exit from the global juggernaut and how much money he was going to make in 2024.

Although his stock had considerably plummeted during the final days, Matt Riddle was still a popular name. He enjoyed his peak on the main roster during an angle with Randy Orton and, before his release, had received a bump in pay.

The former United States Champion recently appeared on The MMA Hour and opened up about the reasons behind his WWE firing. Matt Riddle was involved in an incident at JFK airport but insisted that wasn't what caused his departure from the Triple H-led company. Riddle revealed that he was on a guaranteed $1 million contract that would have been activated for 2024.

"I don't think that's the reason why I got fired, but I don't think it helped, especially with the UFC merging. I was probably going to be making, well, it was written in my contract I was going to make a million dollars guaranteed this year, a lot more than I was making last year, a lot more before I was making before that. I think there were multiple variables that played into my departure, plus I failed a couple of drug tests." [8:50 - 9:18]

Matt Riddle's steady rise in World Wrestling Entertainment meant that he was a draw who deserved a renewed contract. The Original Bro detailed how he went from making $250k annually to bagging a lucrative $1 million deal.

"I got offered a new contract for a lot more money; it was for me. I went from making like a quarter million a year to making a guaranteed half, then the next year, 750, and the following year, a million. It was like five, five, 750, a mil." [22:19 - 22:33]

"For me, the writing was on the wall" - Matt Riddle on his WWE release

There was a phase when many people legitimately felt Matt Riddle was on the way toward becoming an established main event star. A nixed rivalry with Randy Orton, coupled with issues in his personal life, led to Riddle losing a lot of momentum.

The former RAW Superstar realized that his troubles outside the ring would have contributed to WWE's call to oust him, considering how careful the company was about its public image. Riddle honestly explained:

"For me, the writing was on the wall. I'm very good in the ring, I'm very entertaining, but especially with WWE and how they want to be perceived, I don't think I was a good fit, at least at that time." [9:19 - 9:40]

Riddle hasn't closed the door on a future return to WWE and realizes that if he stays out of trouble and continues to add to his resume, he could have another run in the Stamford-based organization.

