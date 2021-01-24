"It's as if WWE scripted it" - Triple H comments on the Indian Cricket Team's win over Australia

Triple H has congratulated India's cricket team for its win over the Australian national team in the recent Test series. He commented that the match had a WWE feel to it, considering the comeback Team India pulled.

Triple H is a former WWE Superstar who currently works as the Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy and Development for the company.

During his time as a WWE Superstar, the Cerebral Assassin was one of the most successful talents in the ring. He has won almost every title the company had to offer and was a 14-time WWE Champion.

Appearing on a Zoom call for an interview with Pradeep Kumar of The Hindu, Triple H started the conversation by congratulating Team India for their shocking win over Australia in the recent Test series between the two nations.

Many expected India to lose after facing numerous setbacks, including the loss of star player Viart Kholi, multiple injuries, and an embarrassing lowest test score ever. This was a comeback that Triple H jokingly said felt as if WWE had scripted it.

"Your cricket team pulled off an amazing comeback by winning the test series. It is as if WWE scripted it"

"I Am incredibly proud of it, What a Comeback, and congratulations to Team India." - Triple H (WWE Superstar).#INDvAUS — Anupam Bhaumik (@AnupamBhaumik_) January 23, 2021

It truly was an amazing comeback that the Indian Cricket Team pulled off, the sort of comeback that even WWE may have found hard to produce. Either way, Triple H's sentiments regarding India's win are shared throughout the nation.

Triple H is a fan of a number of sports

The Game Triple H is a monarch in the pro-wrestling business and is involved in numerous endeavors that aim to elevate sports entertainment. However, Triple H does not limit his love of sports only to wrestling.

In fact, the former WWE Superstar is a huge fan of various sports and has expressed his interest in sports like football, soccer, and cricket.

He is an avid fan of sports teams such as the NFL's New England Patriots and the Premier League's West Ham United and has expressed his support on several occasions.

He most recently showed off his cricket knowledge when he appeared on the Extraaa Innings show on the Sony Sports Network.

Triple H continues to wow us with the immense amount of knowledge he has about sports. He is currently focused on the upcoming Superstar Spectacle, a show that is being produced specifically for Indian audiences. Hopefully, this is the start of a long collaboration between WWE and India