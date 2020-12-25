"It's definitely possible," says ex-WWE star about Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the ring

Stone Cold Steve Austin could apparently make a return to wrestling in WWE, as per a former WWE Champion. Rob Van Dam, who is a former WWE and ECW Champion, recently spoke about the Hall of Famer potentially returning and said that he "definitely could do it".

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't wrestled since 2003, having called time on his career due to various injuries. He has been a part of WWE in other roles in the company since then, and has made appearances on occasion lately.

While speaking to Thibaud Choplin, Rob Van Dam stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin could possibly return to the ring, as he said that there are wrestlers in their 70s who still get into the ring.

"It's definitely possible. If he wants to do it, I think he definitely could do it. You know what I mean? It's an environment that's controlled enough... I've seen guys that are in their seventies that are still wrestling sometimes, and it's not an issue, really. I don't know why he would want through. I mean, he's very successful. He's making so much money, and it seems like he's still on roll, like once a month or something. Anyway, I'm sure it's not that often, but even if he's been away and hasn't wrestled in a while he's been on the show often enough to still have that value. And he always will have that value because he's an icon," said Rob Van Dam. (H/T Rajah)

Hell Yeah!!! Good times https://t.co/gV7FMSSuLb — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 13, 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match came back in 2003 when he faced The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE after his in-ring retirement

Stone Cold Steve Austin has appeared in various roles in the company since his retirement. He was the co-General Manager of RAW, and the special guest referee in the huge match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in 2004.

He has hosted shows on the WWE Network, as well as made appearances during special WWE shows over the last few years.

His latest collaboration with WWE is the Broken Skull Sessions, where he has interviewed the likes of Bret Hart, The Undertaker, and Drew McIntyre, to name a few.