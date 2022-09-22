“Always ready” - former Champion prepared to step into War Games following Triple H’s historic WWE announcement

Following Triple H's recent announcement that the iconic War Games match will return, WWE Superstar Ivar has said he is ready to compete in the dangerous structure.

Earlier this week, WWE's new Head of Creative revealed in an interview with The Ringer that War Games will feature on WWE's main roster programming for the first time ever. In recent years, the match was showcased at events hosted by WWE's then grittier black and gold brand, NXT. The dangerous match will feature two rings connected to one another, surrounded by steel cages, as two teams of four will go to war.

One performer who has already stepped inside the physically demanding structure is former RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar, who won a War Games match in 2018. Earlier today, he took to Twitter to stake his interest in WWE's next production of the match.

"Always ready to Raid the War Games." H/T Twitter

The WWE Universe will witness two War Games matches for both the men's and women's divisions on the same night on Saturday, November 26th at the historic WWE Premium Live Event Survivor Series.

Triple H on the challenges of putting a War Games match together

While the matches may be entertaining to watch for fans, the performers and the crew of WWE might have a difficult time organizing the structure for the unconventional contest.

During his interview with The Ringer, Triple H said that the challenges of putting on a match like War Games can be hard but all in all rewarding.

"It can be more difficult to shoot and it can be a bit more of a challenge, but I think we’ve found over the years ways to do it and make it work,” Levesque (Triple H) said. “It’s not difficult. It’s just different. It makes everybody think outside the box. When you do this 52 weeks a year, multiple times a week, there’s a pattern to what you do and it becomes easy because it’s a rhythm. And then you do this one show a year where, no, there’s two rings and two hard cameras. And everything is different. People have to think differently. And that sometimes is a little bit uncomfortable, but I like the challenge of that." H/T The Ringer

With dominant WWE factions like The Bloodline, Damage CTRL, and Judgment Day currently being a significant part of the main roster's storylines, Survivor Series War Games is shaping up to be a very entertaining show for all.

What are your thoughts on Triple H adding War Games to Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far