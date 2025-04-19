Ivar says Shawn Michaels and three surprise names inspired his WWE in-ring style (Exclusive)

War Raiders member Ivar often performs high-flying moves in the ring despite being one of WWE's most imposing wrestlers. In an exclusive interview, the 41-year-old explained how Shawn Michaels was among his idols growing up.

In the 1990s, Michaels became one of WWE's top singles stars after separating from his former tag team partner Marty Jannetty. Around that time, Justin Credible (aka Aldo Montoya) and Sean Waltman (aka The 1-2-3 Kid) were two of the smallest men on the roster.

Despite his size, Ivar told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he wanted to replicate those four wrestlers' athletic styles:

"For me, growing up, I was always a big fan of the smaller guys, the 1-2-3 Kids, the Aldo Montoyas, all the little guys. Marty Jannetty. I loved Aldo when I was a kid. No one did, I did. I was the one. But all those underdogs, I loved them. Even Shawn, too, Shawn Michaels, smaller guy, high-flyer, those were the guys I loved. So, when I started training to be a pro wrestler, even though I was big, that's how I wanted to wrestle, so that's how I trained. So, the whole time I was training, I was trying to learn how to do those things." [3:39 – 4:12]

Watch the video above to hear Ivar cut a promo on Bron Breakker, Rick Steiner, and Scott Steiner.

Erik's idols as a young WWE fan

While Ivar liked watching acrobatic wrestlers, fellow War Raider Erik was a big fan of legendary WWE tag teams The Road Warriors and The Steiners.

Erik can perform an athletic style due to his amateur wrestling background, but he preferred watching "explosive" moves as a child:

"For me, what got me into wrestling was the smash-mouth guys, right? So, I was the Road Warriors fan, I was the Steiner Brothers [fan]. I loved those guys. I was an amateur wrestler, so my whole life growing up, I can move. I'm a big guy, but I can move. So, I have that same type of athleticism that The Steiners had, or any of those guys. That explosive power." [4:13 – 4:37]

On April 19, The War Raiders will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 41.

