"Scr*w Bron Breakker!" – The War Raiders on dream WWE match against The Steiners (Exclusive)

The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 41. In an exclusive interview, the current champions opened up about their all-time dream opponents.
Erik and Ivar became a tag team in 2014 after facing each other in Ring of Honor. The RAW stars grew up watching wrestling in the late 1980s and early 1990s when The Steiner Brothers and The Road Warriors were two of the world's top tag teams.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ivar cut a lighthearted promo on Rick and Scott Steiner. He also jokingly badmouthed Rick's son, Bron Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion.
"The Steiners know who we are," Ivar said. "They know exactly who we are. And if they wanna fight us, they can fight us. We've got the World Tag Team Championships, we're going into WrestleMania, and if The Steiners want us, we're right here. And, you know what, scr*w that kid. Scr*w Bron Breakker!" [5:35 – 5:51]
How The War Raiders would have fared against legendary teams
In recent years, Erik and Ivar have been one of the most imposing duos in WWE. Similarly, The Road Warriors and The Steiner Brothers dominated the tag team division in their prime.
Ivar added that he and Erik would not have changed their style if they shared the ring with The Road Warriors' Animal and Hawk:
"I'm high-flying, he's smash-mouth, and that's it. That's exactly how we take on The Road Warriors. We come right at them, the way we always come out at everybody." [4:50 – 4:59]
Agreeing with his tag team partner, Erik said The War Raiders' approach would have remained the same if they faced Rick and Scott Steiner:
"Same thing, same thing. Ivar's the high-flyer, I don't think they're ready for a 350-pounder coming off the top rope, moonsaults. I would have loved to have seen it too. Those two matches, Steiner Brothers and Road Warriors, are two of my biggest dream matches that I could imagine." [5:01 – 5:16]
Erik and Ivar have held the World Tag Team Championship since defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the December 16 episode of RAW.
