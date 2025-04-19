"Scr*w Bron Breakker!" – The War Raiders on dream WWE match against The Steiners (Exclusive)

The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 41. In an exclusive interview, the current champions opened up about their all-time dream opponents.

Ad

Erik and Ivar became a tag team in 2014 after facing each other in Ring of Honor. The RAW stars grew up watching wrestling in the late 1980s and early 1990s when The Steiner Brothers and The Road Warriors were two of the world's top tag teams.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ivar cut a lighthearted promo on Rick and Scott Steiner. He also jokingly badmouthed Rick's son, Bron Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Trending

"The Steiners know who we are," Ivar said. "They know exactly who we are. And if they wanna fight us, they can fight us. We've got the World Tag Team Championships, we're going into WrestleMania, and if The Steiners want us, we're right here. And, you know what, scr*w that kid. Scr*w Bron Breakker!" [5:35 – 5:51]

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from The War Raiders on several wrestling topics, including their impressive athleticism as big men.

How The War Raiders would have fared against legendary teams

In recent years, Erik and Ivar have been one of the most imposing duos in WWE. Similarly, The Road Warriors and The Steiner Brothers dominated the tag team division in their prime.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ivar added that he and Erik would not have changed their style if they shared the ring with The Road Warriors' Animal and Hawk:

"I'm high-flying, he's smash-mouth, and that's it. That's exactly how we take on The Road Warriors. We come right at them, the way we always come out at everybody." [4:50 – 4:59]

Agreeing with his tag team partner, Erik said The War Raiders' approach would have remained the same if they faced Rick and Scott Steiner:

Ad

"Same thing, same thing. Ivar's the high-flyer, I don't think they're ready for a 350-pounder coming off the top rope, moonsaults. I would have loved to have seen it too. Those two matches, Steiner Brothers and Road Warriors, are two of my biggest dream matches that I could imagine." [5:01 – 5:16]

Erik and Ivar have held the World Tag Team Championship since defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the December 16 episode of RAW.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More