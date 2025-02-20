"Ive watched this clip 100000000 times" - Female WWE star reacts to AJ Styles smoothly catching Bron Breakker's T-shirt on RAW

A female WWE star couldn't help but praise AJ Styles after the veteran smoothly caught the T-shirt that Bron Breakker threw at him on RAW. Jackie Redmond posted a message on X in response to the video of Styles' immaculate catch.

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, The Phenomenal One was involved in a face-off with Bron Breakker. At one point, the WWE Intercontinental Champion threw his T-shirt at Styles in anger.

In an epic moment, AJ Styles smoothly caught the T-shirt and received a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Styles' catch quickly went viral on social media and WWE capitalized on the same by posting it on its Instagram and X.

Shortly after, WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond had the following to say about the clip:

"Ive watched this clip 100000000 times."

WWE's big plans for AJ Styles at this year's WrestleMania

Styles is one of WWE's biggest superstars and fans want to see him compete in a marquee match at The Show of Shows. As per WrestleVotes on a Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE might pit Styles with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here's what WrestleVotes said:

"I could see it, I don't think it will happen [Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor]. I've heard potentially AJ Styles, if it's not Bron Breakker, for Finn in a singles match, first time ever at WrestleMania. As we reported last week, I do believe the undercard is still being worked on... I think a lot of shuffling is still going on there."

Styles and Balor are former rivals and two of the best to ever step foot in the squared circle. Fans would love to see these two in-ring veterans go at it at the biggest WWE show of the year.

Only time will tell, though, if the match actually takes place at this year's 'Mania.

