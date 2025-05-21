Ivy Nile earns chance to win first-ever WWE championship

The WWE RAW resurgence of Ivy Nile may include her first championship reign. The former Diamond Mine grappler has been running wild on the red brand with American Made as of late, and now it seems officials are behind Nile's push. The former MMA competitor was just granted another big opportunity.

Sol Ruca is currently World Wrestling Entertainment's only double champion. She has been NXT Women's North American Champion since winning the vacant title 33 days ago. Ruca has been the second WWE Women's Speed Champion since dethroning inaugural champ Candice LeRae 36 days ago.

WWE recently began a four-woman tournament to determine the first Speed challenger for Ruca. Kelani Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair, while Ivy Nile defeated Maxxine Dupri in the previous opening round bouts. Today's new episode of WWE Speed on X featured Jordan vs. Nile in the semi-finals.

The Pitbull of American Made and The Sol Snatcher will now do battle for the Women's Speed Championship. Nile defeated Jordan with just seven seconds on the three-minute clock on Speed earlier today. The match was taped last Friday before SmackDown in Greensboro.

Nile vs. Ruca for the title will be taped this coming Friday or Monday to air next Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on X. This will be a rematch of Nile vs. Ruca I during NXT Level Up in November 2022, which Ivy won in just under five minutes.

Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan at WWE NXT Battleground

Kelani Jordan missed out on earning a shot at Sol Ruca with her Women's Speed Championship on the line. However, Jordan vs. Ruca for the Women's North American Championship has been confirmed for NXT Battleground on Sunday.

Jordan was the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. At Battleground 2024, she won the vacant title in a six-woman Ladder Match, which included Ruca, but was dethroned 140 days later by Fallon Henley. Battleground will mark Ruca's first defense as she also won the vacant title in a six-woman Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver 2025, which also included Jordan.

Sunday's Battleground PLE from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, will mark the second singles bout between Ruca and Jordan. Heatwave 2024 saw Jordan retain the Women's North American Championship over Ruca.

