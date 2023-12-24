"IYO busted my nose and took the W" - 34-year-old WWE star vows retribution on Damage CTRL member in huge title match

Popular star Michin is pumped and ready for her match against IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

This week on SmackDown, Damage CTRL faced the team of Michin, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi in a Holiday Havoc Eight-Woman Tag Team Match. In the final stages of the chaotic matchup, Michin drove IYO SKY through a table and pinned the champ for the win.

After the match, it was announced that she would face the Genius of the Sky on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown for the title.

Cathy Kelley caught up with Michin during SmackDown LowDown. She was confident of her chances against IYO at New Year's Revolution. The 34-year-old recalled how the Damage CTRL member busted her nose back in 2019, and this was her opportunity to settle the scores once and for all and take the title.

"I wouldn't have been here without my girls. I've been so focused on the boys, that I lost focus in myself. But now, it's my time. In 2019, IYO busted my nose and took the W. Tonight, I took the W. And at New Year's Revolution, it's gonna come full circle and it's time for me to remind everyone who Michin is." [From 0:20 - 0:42]

WWE New Year's Revolution will be a stacked show

In the coming year, WWE has made sure the fans are thoroughly entertained with the stellar lineup of shows.

While Day 1 on RAW will have some highly anticipated matches like Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch, SmackDown has also put on an amazing match card for New Year's Revolution.

On the January 5 episode of the blue brand, Kevin Owens will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament. IYO SKY is set to defend the Women's title against Michin.

A blockbuster triple-threat match featuring LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will also take place, with the winner challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

