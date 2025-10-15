IYO SKY breaks character to praise male WWE star's physique

IYO SKY broke character today on social media to praise a male WWE star's physique. The promotion will be hosting WWE live events in Japan this weekend.

The Genius of the SKY took to her official X account today to praise Ludwig Kaiser ahead of his first match in Japan. She noted that the 35-year-old had a fantastic physique and was "incredibly gentlemanly" in her message that is now deleted. SKY shared the message in Japanese, and below is a translation by Grok on X.

"Kaiser's first visit to Japan, who is incredibly gentlemanly, always has a sharp and toned body, and is extremely pro-Japan!🇯🇵 This is sure to resonate with everyone in Japan's WWE Universe and the Joshi fans as well, so definitely be sure to check it out✨☺️ #WWETokyo," she wrote.

You can check out Sky's message to Kaiser in the image below:

SKY sent an interesting message to Kaiser today. [Image credit: IYO SKY on X]

The former Women's World Champion teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Crown Jewel 2025 this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

IYO SKY discusses her partnership with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

RAW star IYO SKY recently commented on her alliance with Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, SKY admitted that she was not as cool as The Eradicator. She also noted that they have completely different styles, which has led to them having great chemistry in the ring.

"I think we are totally different person. I think ‘cause she's tall, she's muscle, and she's so cool. I'm not cool as Rhea Ripley. Yeah, she's super cool. Even when I just having casual conversation to look at her, she's so cool. Like, ‘Oh my God.’ Sometimes, I feel like a fan. (…) She’s so nice and muscle. I'm running fast. I'm so small, but I can flip and she's not so flipping person like so much opposite. That's why I think we are making great chemistry," SKY said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for IYO SKY moving forward on RAW.

