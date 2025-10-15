IYO SKY opens up about her relationship with Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY has opened up about her chemistry with Rhea Ripley inside the ring and on WWE television. SKY and Ripley are currently involved in a feud against The Kabuki Warriors.

Ad

At Crown Jewel: Perth, The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator were victorious against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Ripley delivered a thunderous Riptide on Sane before SKY finished things off with an Over the Moonsault.

The following night on RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Sane in a one-on-one match. However, The Kabuki Warriors got the last laugh after incapacitating Ripley, who got hit by Asuka with a DDT atop the announcers table.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of Insight, IYO SKY was asked about how her chemistry with Ripley developed. Their on-screen partnership is working, and fans even began calling their team "Rhiyo."

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"I think we are totally different person. I think ‘cause she's tall, she's muscle, and she's so cool. I'm not cool as Rhea Ripley. Yeah, she's super cool. Even when I just having casual conversation to look at her, she's so cool. Like, ‘Oh my God.’ Sometimes, I feel like a fan. (…) She’s so nice and muscle. I'm running fast. I'm so small, but I can flip and she's not so flipping person like so much opposite. That's why I think we are making great chemistry," SKY said.

Ad

Ad

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are making it work, but their story with The Kabuki Warriors is far from over.

IYO SKY on why her win at WrestleMania 41 meant so much

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, IYO SKY shared why her win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 meant so much to her. SKY pointed out the lack of victories by Japanese stars at WrestleMania.

Ad

"It meant so much to me, of course, also so much to Japanese people as well. Because for a long time Japanese wrestlers didn’t win at WrestleMania, even for women’s wrestling, Japanese wrestler, first time ever in WWE to win at WrestleMania. So I’m so honored, and even kind of unexpected. I walk in as a champion, walk out as a champion," Sky said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

The last Japanese star to win at WrestleMania before SKY was Taka Michinoku, who beat Aguila for the Light Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 14. Yoshi Tatsu won the 26-man battle royal at WrestleMania 26, but it happened on the pre-show.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences