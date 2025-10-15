IYO SKY opens up about her relationship with Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY has opened up about her chemistry with Rhea Ripley inside the ring and on WWE television. SKY and Ripley are currently involved in a feud against The Kabuki Warriors.
At Crown Jewel: Perth, The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator were victorious against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Ripley delivered a thunderous Riptide on Sane before SKY finished things off with an Over the Moonsault.
The following night on RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Sane in a one-on-one match. However, The Kabuki Warriors got the last laugh after incapacitating Ripley, who got hit by Asuka with a DDT atop the announcers table.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of Insight, IYO SKY was asked about how her chemistry with Ripley developed. Their on-screen partnership is working, and fans even began calling their team "Rhiyo."
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
"I think we are totally different person. I think ‘cause she's tall, she's muscle, and she's so cool. I'm not cool as Rhea Ripley. Yeah, she's super cool. Even when I just having casual conversation to look at her, she's so cool. Like, ‘Oh my God.’ Sometimes, I feel like a fan. (…) She’s so nice and muscle. I'm running fast. I'm so small, but I can flip and she's not so flipping person like so much opposite. That's why I think we are making great chemistry," SKY said.
IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are making it work, but their story with The Kabuki Warriors is far from over.
IYO SKY on why her win at WrestleMania 41 meant so much
In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, IYO SKY shared why her win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 meant so much to her. SKY pointed out the lack of victories by Japanese stars at WrestleMania.
"It meant so much to me, of course, also so much to Japanese people as well. Because for a long time Japanese wrestlers didn’t win at WrestleMania, even for women’s wrestling, Japanese wrestler, first time ever in WWE to win at WrestleMania. So I’m so honored, and even kind of unexpected. I walk in as a champion, walk out as a champion," Sky said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]
The last Japanese star to win at WrestleMania before SKY was Taka Michinoku, who beat Aguila for the Light Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 14. Yoshi Tatsu won the 26-man battle royal at WrestleMania 26, but it happened on the pre-show.
If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences